Firefighters battle stubborn flare-ups at Victoria hotel gutted by flames
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 8:55AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 7, 2019 11:12AM PDT
Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night into Tuesday morning as a fire that gutted a vacant century-old building in downtown Victoria continued to smoulder.
The former Plaza Hotel on Government Street went up in flames early Monday morning, shooting a tower of thick black smoke into the sky.
An investigation into why it sparked is ongoing.
A caretaker, Mike Draeger, remained unaccounted for in the aftermath of the fire.
Police are asking anyone who has seen him to contact them immediately.
"I'm hopeful that this morning we'll hear more," Victoria Fire Chief Paul Bruce told CFAX 1070 Tuesday.
Crews were unable to access some parts of the structure due to safety concerns.
“Fire continues to burn in places firefighters cannot safely access," Bruce said. "Some wood structures are at risk of failing."
On Monday, Bruce said it was too soon to say whether the blaze was considered suspicious, but signs point to it having been helped along somehow.
"There's significant fire damage, there's large wooden structures there, which indicates a long burning period," he said. "This is going to take us a while to sort all the details out."
City staff and fire officials are holding a news conference at noon to provide an update on the fire.
Fire inspection officers were supposed to discuss an inadequate sprinkler system with the owners of the hotel Wednesday, Bruce said.
"We've had difficulty of being able to align our inspection times with somebody being on scene," he said. "When we did finally get in there, to the best of my knowledge...the arrangements were made that the sprinkler system wasn't up to code and they wanted that repaired quickly."
The fire choked downtown Victoria in thick, acrid smoke and lowered air quality, which shut down City Hall for a second straight day.
Parts of Pandora Avenue, Government Street and Broad Street remained closed to traffic Tuesday morning as crews continued to work on the structure.