Firefighters battle blaze at Parksville industrial site
Images from the scene show heavy, dark smoke pluming from what appears to be a scrap pile or other mound of debris. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:55AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:00PM PDT
Heavy smoke billowing from a Parksville industrial site could be seen from several kilometres away Tuesday morning.
Fire crews from Errington, Parksville and Coombs were called to a blaze at the DBL Disposal Services site on Church Road.
The industrial site is home to a recycling centre, gravel mart and water truck services, according to a sign at the location.
CTV News has reached out to DBL for a comment, but so far has not been able to connect with anyone who has information about the fire.
First responders offered little detail as to the severity of the fire. Fire officials said only that three departments were on scene battling the flames.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available…