VICTORIA -- Fire crews from two separate municipalities responded to a blaze at Heritage Acres on Wednesday afternoon.

Central Saanich Fire said it was extinguishing a fire at the local attraction around 12:15 p.m. in a social media post.

The fire department's chief, Chris Vrabel, says that the fire started in a wood stove in a workshop area on the property. An employee was in the building at the time but escaped uninjured.

Staff with Heritage Acres say the building was not one of its display buildings, and the heritage society does not anticipate any damage to historical items.

However, the roof of the workshop was destroyed in the fire, and the Central Saanich Fire department says that an interior section of the roof had to be pulled down to fight the flames.

Fire crews from the Sidney Fire Department also assisted with the call, according to Central Saanich.

Heritage Acres is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.