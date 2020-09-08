VICTORIA -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Big O Tires in View Royal along the Island Highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to Colwood Fire Chief John Cassidy, Big O Tires contacted first responders around 3 p.m.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the building, located at 1705 Island Highway, across from Elements Casino.

Commuters are asked to stay away from the area as firefighters set up a defensive position around the blaze, which can be seen coming through building’s roof.

Drivers are also asked to keep their distance as smoke from the fire can pose a health risk, especially as smoke from wildfires in Washington state continue to pass over southern Vancouver Island.

Cassidy says that firefighters are expected to be in the area for several hours.

No reports of injuries or anyone being missing have arisen, says the fire chief.