Feds announces $24M funding for Cowichan Valley watershed
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:07AM PST Last Updated Thursday, November 5, 2020 10:22AM PST
The federal government is investing $24 million into the Cowichan region, where communities have been hit by recent floods and droughts: (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- The federal government is earmarking just over $24 million to reduce the impact of climate change on the Cowichan Valley watershed.
Infrastructures Minister Catherine McKenna says the funding will help protect communities from floods and droughts.
The region was hit with floods in February after Lake Cowichan overflowed.
Chief William Seymour, from the Cowichan Tribes, says the funding will help protect sacred sites.