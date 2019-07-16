The federal government announced what it calls the largest single investment in Indigenous health research in Victoria Tuesday.

The $100-million investment is coming through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research over 16 years, starting in September.

Speaking to a crowd in the First Peoples House at the University of Victoria, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said the investment represents "reconciliation in health."

“We certainly recognize that many Indigenous communities and Indigenous people suffer from health inequities and as a result we certainly want to make sure investments are made in this area,” Petitpas Taylor told CTV News.

The CIHR says the historic announcement will help establish a national network of centres focused on research, development and knowledge translation for Indigenous health.

“This is such an amazing opportunity for communities to take leadership in the conduct of health research that ultimately will benefit them," said Indigenous health researcher and professor Charlotte Loppie,

“The funds from this opportunity will help Indigenous communities, collectives and organizations lead the research agenda."