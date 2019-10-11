Traffic on Highway 1 was slowed to a crawl on Friday morning following issues with traffic lights at the McKenzie interchange.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, faulty wiring lead to flashing red lights at the interchange project until about 7:30 a.m.

While the lighting had been fixed, the backlog of traffic that the issue had created lead to hours of delays for commuters.

The lighting issue comes the morning after the ministry announced that traffic would be moved onto the new overpass at Highway 1. On Thursday, the province predicted that all major work would be completed and that no delays would be necessary on Friday morning.

Here's what commuters stuck in the morning traffic told CFAX 1070 about the delay:

"45 minutes from Millstream to the Colwood Bridge," said one listener at 8:13 a.m.

"20 minutes to go 1 km from the Millstream overpass still not at the six mile turn off," messaged another.

"Why could this switch over on McKenzie wait one day so they didn't mess up Friday traffic? It is like they want to upset everyone!" wrote a commuter at 7:23 a.m.