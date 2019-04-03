

CTV Vancouver Island





Black smoke poured into the sky in Saanich Wednesday morning after a shed burst into flames.

The fire on Adelaide Avenue, in the Gorge-Tillicum area, was called in just after 7 a.m.

At one point, fire crews say flames reached as high as 40 feet.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the flames. The shed was destroyed and a nearby fence was damaged but no one suffered injuries.

Fire investigators say a faulty fridge sparked the fire, and accelerants in the shed helped it spread rapidly.

They said it was a good reminder to homeowners to check all their old appliances.