Faulty fridge sparks shed fire in Saanich
Saanich fire crews were called to Adelaide Avenue after a shed went up in flames, damaging a nearby fence. April 3, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Black smoke poured into the sky in Saanich Wednesday morning after a shed burst into flames.
The fire on Adelaide Avenue, in the Gorge-Tillicum area, was called in just after 7 a.m.
At one point, fire crews say flames reached as high as 40 feet.
Fire crews quickly knocked down the flames. The shed was destroyed and a nearby fence was damaged but no one suffered injuries.
Fire investigators say a faulty fridge sparked the fire, and accelerants in the shed helped it spread rapidly.
They said it was a good reminder to homeowners to check all their old appliances.