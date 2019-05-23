

The father of a Victoria-area realtor murdered in 2008 is hoping a high-profile interview with Dr. Phil will put a new spotlight on the unsolved case.

Jeff Buziak flew to Los Angeles earlier this year to discuss the slaying of his daughter Lindsay on the Dr. Phil show. The interview is set to air this Friday.

"We decided to make contact with the Dr. Phil show," Buziak told CTV News. "One of the supporters made contact, got a response, and the Dr. Phil show notified them they'd like to talk direct to me, so I contacted them."

He said he and his team of supporters went back-and-forth with Dr. Phil show staff for six to eight months before the taping.

Buziak said he hopes the episode will raise the profile of his daughter's unsolved murder.

Lindsay Buziak, then 24 years old, was showing a Victoria-area home to a man and a woman on Feb. 2, 2008 when she was stabbed to death.

Her father has been critical of Saanich police's investigation because no arrests have been made in the 11 years since Lindsay was killed.

"I'm hoping that everyone who watches that show screams at Saanich police to get off your butts, do whatever you have to do to solve Lindsay's murder, now rather than later," he said. "Or step aside and let somebody else take it over."

Saanich police confirmed it was asked for a statement from the Dr. Phil show, and it provided a written one.

"The information we gave them was the same as what we have provided locally," said spokeswoman Sgt. Julie Fast. "There is no update on our investigation and as we have not seen the show, we aren't in a position to respond to it."

Buziak said he is unable to discuss the details of the show until after it airs Friday.

The interview will air at 2 p.m. Friday on CTV and 5 p.m. Friday on CTV2.