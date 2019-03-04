Fallen firefighters honoured and remembered at B.C. legislature
Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 4:30PM PST
Last Updated Monday, March 4, 2019 6:59PM PST
Hundreds of firefighters marched around the B.C. legislature Monday to honour their fallen comrades who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The BC Fallen Fire Fighters' Memorial formally recognized 15 firefighters, honouring their service, personal sacrifice and loss of life due to injury and illness related to their occupation.
"The toxic environments we work in have been scientifically proven to increase the incidence ratio to double that of the general population’ for certain cancers and coronary disease,” said Gord Ditchburn, B.C. Professional Firefighters Association President.
Families were presented with a flag as the names of each of the 15 fallen firefighters were read aloud, and a bell was rung for the last time representing their final call to duty.
Premier John Horgan and Ditchburn laid a wreath at the foot of the Fallen Firefighters' Memorial.
The names of the firefighters added to the memorial were:
- J. Melvin Armstrong (LOCAL 1286 Richmond)
- Robert H. Martens (LOCAL 1286 Richmond)
- Douglas Angrove (LOCAL 905 Nanaimo)
- Karl Heinz Bessler (LOCAL 1286 Richmond)
- Roy Davies (LOCAL 323 Burnaby)
- Joseph Nick (LOCAL 1941 Port Coquitlam)
- Leslie A. Dionne (LOCAL 1271 Surrey)
- Tim Kernighan (LOCAL 1782 Coquitlam)
- Robert W. Chapman (LOCAL 18 Vancouver)
- Robert R. A. Rosenlund (LOCAL 18 Vancouver)
- Richard A. Couch (LOCAL 730 Victoria)
- Donald M. King (LOCAL 1253 Cranbrook)
- Bryan Kongus (LOCAL 1286 Richmond)
- Troy Russell (LOCAL 4457 West Kelowna)
- Timothy Ivan Boutin (LOCAL 941 Trail)