

Kirk Duncan, CTV Vancouver Island





Hundreds of firefighters marched around the B.C. legislature Monday to honour their fallen comrades who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The BC Fallen Fire Fighters' Memorial formally recognized 15 firefighters, honouring their service, personal sacrifice and loss of life due to injury and illness related to their occupation.

"The toxic environments we work in have been scientifically proven to increase the incidence ratio to double that of the general population’ for certain cancers and coronary disease,” said Gord Ditchburn, B.C. Professional Firefighters Association President.

Families were presented with a flag as the names of each of the 15 fallen firefighters were read aloud, and a bell was rung for the last time representing their final call to duty.

Premier John Horgan and Ditchburn laid a wreath at the foot of the Fallen Firefighters' Memorial.

The names of the firefighters added to the memorial were: