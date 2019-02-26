

Extra emergency shelter beds will be open in Greater Victoria Tuesday night.

The region’s extreme weather protocol was activated Tuesday morning, providing more than 100 additional shelter beds and mats for the homeless to escape the cold.

The protocol is activated whenever the nighttime temperature is expected to reach 0 C or below.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of -2 C Tuesday evening, -1 C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening, and -4 C on Saturday.

There will be 477 shelter beds and mats open Tuesday night, up from the usual 365 without the protocol in place.

This is the 44th time the extreme weather protocol has been activated since Nov. 1, according to Jen Wilde, regional coordinator for the Greater Victoria Extreme Weather Response Program.

For a full list of available shelter spaces, visit: https://www.vewp.net/shelters.