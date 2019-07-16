

The B.C. government has added a dozen new electric vehicle charging sites to its provincial network, including three on Vancouver Island.

The Ministry of Transportation says 12 vehicle charging sites have been completed and more are on the way.

"We're making it convenient for people who drive electric vehicles to travel across the province," said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Nine of the 12 sites offer direct-current equipment, capable of completely charging a fully depleted battery in 30 minutes or less.

The three other sites are level two stations which can recharge an empty battery in two to 10 hours, depending on the vehicle.

Three new sites on Vancouver Island were also announced. One is at the Taylor River rest area on Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Tofino. A second is at the Buckley Bay rest area on Highway 19 between Qualicum Beach and Courtenay. A third is at the Port Renfrew Community Centre on Highway 14 at Port Renfrew.

The province says more charging stations on Vancouver Island and in the Cariboo, Prince George and Hazelton areas are due for completion later this summer, raising the number of stations across B.C. to more than 1,700.

"Making the switch to electric vehicles is part of our government's CleanBC plan to cut climate pollution, boost the economy and create opportunities for communities across the province," said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

The government estimates 350,000 electric vehicles are expected on the province's roads by 2030 and Environment Minister George Heyman says that's due to the growing awareness of the impacts of climate change.

“We're committed to a cleaner future here in B.C.,” Heyman says in a statement.

“As part of that, we're making zero-emission vehicles more accessible. The more electric vehicles we have on our roads, the less we pollute, and that benefits people and communities everywhere.”

A full list of EV stations in B.C. can be found here.

-- with files from The Canadian Press