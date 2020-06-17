VICTORIA -- An Esquimalt elementary school is under a hold-and-secure order after a cougar was seen in the area.

In a message sent to parents just before noon Wednesday, the principal of Macauley Elementary School said the cougar was spotted near the new wastewater treatment plant site at McLoughlin Point.

"Please be assured that all students and staff are safe and in the building," principal Josee Paris wrote. "All our exterior doors are locked."

Paris said students will be dismissed individually at the end of the school day directly to their parent or guardian from their designated door at 2:15 p.m.

Children in childcare will be similarly dismissed at 2:50 p.m. from the main door.

According to the school, staff were first made aware of the cougar sighting by military police at roughly 10:48 a.m.

The school says that it then ordered the hold-and-secure as a precaution.

Schools in the Greater Victoria School District are placed under a hold-and-secure order when there is an “ongoing situation” occurring outside of the building and is not related to the school, like a cougar sighting or nearby crime.

During hold-and-secure procedures, exterior school doors are locked until the external situation has concluded. Inside, classes and other school functions continue as normal.