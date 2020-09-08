VICTORIA -- The City of Colwood is reopening Ocean Boulevard at Esquimalt Lagoon to vehicles after a partial summer closure due to COVID-19.

While the city had considered closing the scenic road permanently to vehicles in May, after a period of public engagement the municipality decided to keep Ocean Boulevard open to cars.

“One outcome of this summer's community conversation about Ocean Boulevard is confirmation that Colwood's waterfront is a destination valued by people around the region,” said the municipality in a statement Tuesday.

The city says that all road barriers are expected to be removed by the end of the day on Sept. 8.

Colwood adds that it is developing a 10-year Waterfront Public Realm Improvement Plan that includes additions to the Esquimalt Lagoon area, such as the construction of a new multi-use pathway from Lagoon Beach to Royal Bay.

As Ocean Boulevard reopens, the municipality asks that divers “take it slow” so that all park-goers can feel safe along the beach.