VICTORIA -- The City of Colwood has launched an online survey asking people for their opinions on closing, or partially closing, Ocean Boulevard to vehicles at Esquimalt Lagoon.

The scenic road stretches between Fort Rodd Hill and Colwood’s Lagoon Road and is home to the national Esquimalt Lagoon Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

Currently, Ocean Boulevard is shut down to vehicle traffic due to COVID-19.

The closure has Colwood considering permanently closing, or partially closing, the street to cars.

“The closure of Ocean Boulevard during the COVID-19 pandemic has generated an interesting conversation among community members and created the opportunity to explore how this area is managed and enjoyed, while maintaining safe and convenient access for visitors in vehicles, on bicycles and on foot,” reads the city’s online survey.

Islanders are now invited to voice their opinions in the survey. The city is collecting information on how the boulevard is being used, what makes the area unique to visitors and what people hope to see from the area in the future.

The survey can be found online here.

Colwood is not the first island municipality to consider closing a public space to vehicles.

Earlier this month, Victoria city council approved of a motion to limit parking at Beacon Hill Park to certain parking lots.

City staff are also looking at further ways to “pedestrianize” Beacon Hill Park, while also gathering input from accessibility advocates.