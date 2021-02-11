VICTORIA -- Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after an elderly man died following a collision with a vehicle on Wednesday.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Johnston Road and Tebo Avenue in Port Alberni around noon.

When officers arrived at the scene, several witnesses told them that the man, an 80-year-old Port Alberni resident, was struck by a GMC pickup truck when he was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk on Johnston Road.

The truck was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection, witnesses said.

The officers located the senior at the scene; he was suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with RCMP.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation, and no charges have been laid,” said Cpl. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP media relations officer, in a release Thursday.

“Investigators are (asking) motorists and pedestrians who witnessed or may have video leading up to the crash to contact the Port Alberni RCMP,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Police say that a traffic analyst from B.C.’s Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service is assisting with the investigation. The BC Coroners Service has also been notified of the incident.