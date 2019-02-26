

CTV Vancouver Island





If all goes according to plan, an Easter Seals camp in Shawnigan Lake will reopen this summer after being forced to close in 2017.

Easter Seals B.C. made the announcement Monday, saying it expects campers to return to the lakeside camp in August.

The camp, which caters to children with disabilities, shuttered its doors two years ago because of a shortfall in government funding and a lack of donations.

But the camp is returning, thanks to a $50-million capital investment to build new campuses in B.C., including one at Shawnigan Lake.

"The goal is to redevelop the site over several years and turn it into a year-round community hub while retaining the site for the cherished summer camps for kids," Easter Seals B.C. said in a news release.

As part of its 10-year plan, the organization said it wants to build a business model that is less dependent on donations.

Registration for the Shawnigan Lake summer camp will open in March on the Easter Seals website.