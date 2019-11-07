VICTORIA -- An East Sooke property has set a record for the most expensive Greater Victoria home sold in 2019.

The 10-acre oceanfront property at 5179 East Sooke Rd., known as Ocean Playground, has sold to an Ontario buyer for $6.5 million, according to Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

The property was previously owned by Rodney and Maureen Rice of the UK, who bought the land in 2012, according to property records.

Situated on Becher Bay, the home boasts nearly 500 metres of coastline, including a private beach and a 14-metre dock.

According to Sotheby's, the $6.5-million price tag marks the second-highest residential property sale ever in the Sooke area.

The home itself was designed by Keith Baker and built in 2015. It features 5,672 square feet of living space with a separate 882-square-foot guesthouse and 1,214-square-foot garage and workshop.

"The sale of this extraordinary estate reflects enduring demand for luxury real estate in the Greater Victoria area," said Glynis MacLeod, co-listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, in a statement Thursday.

"While on the market, this property received strong interest from Canadian and international buyers who appreciated it as a rare opportunity to secure a premier piece of West Coast real estate. It received offers from multiple clients within Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network and was ultimately purchased by a buyer from Ontario."