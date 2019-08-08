

A grass fire that forced the evacuation of a home in East Sooke appears to be under control, according to officials.

Sooke fire officials confirmed the fire was burning above Matheson Lake, off Race Passage Close and Mount Matheson Road.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the area near Matheson Lake just after 3 p.m.

Firefighters from East Sooke, Sooke and Metchosin were first to respond, before the call went out to the Sooke department.

"The fire was fairly well-established by the time we got here, it was infringing on a couple of houses, so we made the attack on the structures our number one priority," said East Sooke Fire Chief Roger Beck.

The Coastal Fire Centre confirmed that BC Wildfire Service crews were also called into action at around 4 p.m.

The BCWS sent four firefighters and a helicopter to help contain the blaze.

"The helicopter does have a bucket to drop water on the fire," said fire information officer Natasha Broznitsky.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said at 4:20 p.m. that the fire had been diverted from structures.

At around 5:15 p.m., she said the fire was reportedly under control and was considered a Rank 2 or 3 fire due to rocky terrain.

Everyone evacuated was allowed back home by early evening, Beck said. Some firefighters were being checked out for smoke inhalation.

"Currently the wind is still capable of stirring up the hot spots and sending sparks out so we're doing our best to dig up those hot spots, soak them down," said Beck, adding the fire grew to three hectares before it was put out.

There is no early word on the cause.

5:13pm Update:

Reports are fire appears to be under control, rank 2-3 fire, very rocky terrain. — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) August 9, 2019

Brush Fire in East Sooke:

4:20 update:

Fire pushed away from structures - but continues to creep - approx 2 hectares in size — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) August 8, 2019

4pm Update:

Communications are very spotty. Visibility is poor due to smoke. B.C. Forestry has been requested for additional support. One home has been confirmed evacuated. — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) August 8, 2019

