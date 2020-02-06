VICTORIA -- The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say that an arson suspect has been arrested following a fire at a townhouse early Wednesday.

As flames ripped through a unit in the townhouse complex on Auchinachie Road, frontline officers say they located and arrested 38-year-old Rhiannon Midgley.

Identified by police as the owner of the destroyed unit, Midgley was charged with one count of arson. On Thursday morning, the Duncan woman had a bail hearing where she was ordered to remain in custody.

"It's a tragedy that so many people are displaced from their homes due to this fire," said Sgt Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. "Thankfully no one was injured".

Images obtained by CTV Vancouver Island show flames bursting from multiple windows and leaping high into the sky from the roof of the townhouse.

Duncan firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to eventually contain the flames, but not before they destroyed the one unit and caused extensive smoke and water damage to several others.

Mounties say that following the fire, all five units in the townhouse were rendered uninhabitale.

Police say the neighbouring residents are now displaced because of the fire. Emergency services have been made available by the regional district and police.

Fire investigators and police continue to investigate.