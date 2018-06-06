

The Canadian Press





A Duncan couple accused of animal cruelty in connection with injuries to a dog have pleaded not guilty.

SPCA officials say the dog named Teddy was found in February, severely emaciated and standing in filth, with a dog collar deeply embedded in his neck.

Melissa Tooshley and Anderson Joe face up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted on the cruelty charges.

A trial date is expected to be set on June 19, but the couple is not expected to appear in court on that day.