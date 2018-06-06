Duncan couple pleads not guilty in shocking dog abuse case
The festering wound was so infected, the dog's head had swollen to nearly three times its normal size, the SPCA said. (BC SPCA)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018
A Duncan couple accused of animal cruelty in connection with injuries to a dog have pleaded not guilty.
SPCA officials say the dog named Teddy was found in February, severely emaciated and standing in filth, with a dog collar deeply embedded in his neck.
Melissa Tooshley and Anderson Joe face up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine if convicted on the cruelty charges.
A trial date is expected to be set on June 19, but the couple is not expected to appear in court on that day.