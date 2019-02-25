

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are investigating a series of three fires they say were intentionally set over the weekend.

In the first incident, a chair was set on fire near a Staples store on Tolmie Avenue at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police and firefighters responded, but quick-thinking Staples employees managed to extinguish the blaze before it caused any serious damage.

Another pair of fires were sparked in garbage bins just before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

One of the fires was set in a dumpster behind Save-On-Foods on Blanshard Street, and the other was set in a bin across the street at 894 Vernon Avenue.

Saanich firefighters extinguished both fires, which scorched the bins but not the surrounding area.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call police at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.