NANAIMO -- A dump truck operator in Nanaimo sheered off a power pole Monday morning.

The incident resulted in a power outage that affected approximately 1,500 BC Hydro customers.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says the driver of the dump truck forgot to lower the bucket after unloading at a nearby site.

When the driver drove away, the bucket caught the overhead lines which caused the truck to flip and sheer off a power pole.

Parked vehicles at the Clay Tree Society centre were damaged by the dump truck rolling over.

The incident happened just before noon Monday on Old Victoria Road in the south-end.

No injuries have been reported and the driver of the truck was able to walk away from the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, 85 BC Hydro customers are still without power, which is expected to be restored by 9 p.m. Monday evening.