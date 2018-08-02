

New numbers released by Environment Canada show just how unusually dry Vancouver Island was in July.

So little precipitation fell last month that the Victoria-Gonzales weather station recorded zero millimetres of rainfall for just the sixth time since records began in 1899.

It's only happened five other times in 1984, 1958, 1926 and 1922, the weather agency tweeted on Thursday.

At the Victoria Airport weather station, just 2.2 millimetres of rain were recorded for the month – about 12 per cent of its normal July rainfall.

Nanaimo's weather station also only saw 12 per cent of its normal monthly rainfall with three millimetres in total, and 6.8 millimetres fell in Comox.