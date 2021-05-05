VICTORIA -- Northbound traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway is being rerouted after two semi-trucks collided Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. just north of the Island Highway and Northfield Road intersection.

One driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say both northbound lanes will remain closed while investigators examine the scene.

Northbound traffic is being rerouted through Northfield Road towards Bowen Road. Southbound traffic has not been affected but motorists are asked to avoid the area.