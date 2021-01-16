VANCOUVER -- Police in Victoria say they have arrested a man for ramming a police vehicle with his minivan Friday night.

The incident began shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Finlayson Street, near Burnside Road, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

A patrol officer was driving in the area on the way to an unrelated call when the minivan approached from the opposite direction, police said.

"The minivan was travelling at high speed and crossed the centre line of the road, narrowly missing the police vehicle," according to the news release. "The minivan continued to drive dangerously in the area, travelling at high speed and closely approaching the police vehicle several times."

Eventually, the officer pursued the minivan because of the safety risk posed by the driver's behaviour, police said.

The officer followed the minivan to the parking lot of a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000 block of Blanshard Street, near Topaz Park. There, the minivan rammed the police vehicle and fled the scene at high speed, according to police.

The driver soon lost control and struck a cement retaining wall a short distance away, police said, adding that he was arrested there with the help of Saanich police officers.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was cleared medically and turned over to Victoria police, who held him in jail pending a court appearance.

The officer whose vehicle was rammed received medical attention at the scene and did not complete his shift, police said.

Investigators are still gathering information about the incident, police said, asking anyone who witnessed the situation as it unfolded to contact them at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.