VICTORIA -- A range of businesses in downtown Victoria were broken into in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Victoria police.

Officers and police dogs were called to a building in the 600-block of Fort Street around 1:45 a.m. after a business’s alarm was activated.

When they arrived, at least five businesses in the building displayed signs of a break-in, including a restaurant and hair salons.

Police say that the suspect or suspects removed glass from the building to access the businesses, which is similar to a series of sophisticated break-ins that have been reported in the downtown area over the past several months.

No suspects were located in the area by officers, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

“Investigators with our Forensic Identification Services section and our Investigative Service Division, along with patrol officers, continue to investigate this series of break and enters,” said Victoria police in a release Friday.

“We will continue to update our community on developments in these ongoing investigations.”

Anyone with information about the break-ins, or who may have surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

A list of tips on how to protect a business from break-ins can be found here.