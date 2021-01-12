VICTORIA -- Victoria police say that a substantial amount of illegal drugs were seized during a search last week.

A drug investigation came to a head Friday when VicPD officers executed a search warrant at a suite in a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street on Friday.

Inside, officers found more than one kilogram of methamphetamine, a smaller amount of fentanyl, more than $1,000 in cash and two replica firearms.

All of the items were seized and one man was arrested at the scene. Police are now recommending drug trafficking charges against him.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VicPD non-emergency line at 250) 995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.