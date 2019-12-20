VICTORIA -- After experiencing a weeklong delay, the Downtown Victoria Business Association's (DVBA) highly anticipated Lights of Wonder holiday display opened in Centennial Square Friday.

The free display officially turned on its lights at 4 p.m. and will run every day until Saturday, Jan. 4, except for on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

The massive display is the largest installment ever to come to Centennial Square and will feature 37 different light structures, including a Chinatown archway, a parliament archway, a dogwood archway, an orca display, 18 light trees and one 12-metre-tall tree.

In addition to the light statues, live music and performances will also take place in the square during the installation's two-week run.

Last week, DVBA executive director Jeff Bray said that the free display was intended to spread a little holiday joy this season.

"It's going to be a great space," said Bray. "There's no fences, there's no tickets, people are welcome to come as many times as they'd like and it's just a great place to be downtown and then carry on with your day and evening with shopping and dining."