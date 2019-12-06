VICTORIA -- The largest and most complex holiday lighting display ever erected in Victoria’s Centennial Square is proving more troublesome than organizers first thought.

The Lights of Wonder display was planned to illuminate Victoria’s central square on Dec. 13, but due to issues with complexity organizers don’t know when it will be finished.

“We’d have loved to open on time, but we really want to make sure it’s done properly,” said Jeff Bray with the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA).

The DVBA says the assembly and complexity of the massive lighting display means their technical team will need more time to bring the exhibit to life.

“It’s the biggest installation that has ever gone up in the square, and so they are just taking some extra time to make sure that things go up in the right order and done properly," Bray said.

Lights of Wonder is expected to bring dozens of holiday-themed displays, multiple Christmas trees and even coastal creatures adorned in festive lights.

The attraction was expected to run from Dec. 13 to 30. The DVBA says opening day is now subject to further technical assessment and will be announced as soon as possible.