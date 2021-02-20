VICTORIA -- A generous donation from a local developer is going to make a difference in the lives of many Greater Victoria residents.

Abstract Developments has donated $75,000 to The Cridge Centre for the Family.

The money will go to various programs for families and individuals that need extra support in the community.

The non-profit society had been around for 148 years, helping women leaving violent relationships, families needing supportive and transitional housing, seniors, brain injury survivors and young and single parents.

The Cridge Centre has been dealing with increased pressure on its programs since the start of the pandemic and the development company wanted to help.

“We think it’s more important that ever to be able to give back to the community,” says Rebecca Miller, part-owner and director of sales for Abstract Developments.

“There’s a lot of people in need locally; and this is such a great organization to provide those services.”

The $75,000 donation will be spread over two-years and is part of Abstract’s long-term commitment to the Cridge Centre.

“It means the world to us,” says Joanne Linka, manager of communications and fund development at the centre.

“We have eight distinct programs here at the Cridge, and each of those programs has very distinct and unique needs; and this donation will enable us to meet those needs.”

Over the past few years, Abstract Developments has provided the Cridge Centre with Christmas gifts for women in transition, helped with funding for new playground equipment and participated in the Ride for Refuge – a family-friendly cycling and walking fundraiser that supports charities that provide refuge and hope for displaced, vulnerable and exploited people around the world.

The Cridge Centre says it works with families and individuals to restore hope and a future to those overcoming the challenges before them. For more information on The Cridge Center for the Family, visit their website.