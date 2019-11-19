VICTORIA - A large scale cleanup effort on the Malahat highway will cause delays Tuesday evening.

Emcon Highway services say there will be 20 minute delays on the Trans-Canada Highway heading north as workers clear debris from a large rock slide that occurred over the weekend.

The delays will impact northbound motorists from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m according to Emcon. Vehicles will be stopped just north of Goldstream Park where the Malahat Drive begins.

Just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning, rocks cascaded down onto the Trans-Canada Highway completely blocking traffic in the northbound lane.

Police quickly Tweeted that no one was hurt and there was an alternate route.