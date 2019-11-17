Rockslide slows traffic on Highway 1 near Goldstream
Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 12:29PM PST
Last Updated Sunday, November 17, 2019 7:04PM PST
VANCOUVER - Highway crews on Vancouver Island are working to reopen Highway 1 near Goldstream Provincial Park after a rockslide Sunday morning.
Shortly after 10:15 a.m., DriveBC tweeted that the right lane of the highway was blocked northbound at Westshore Parkway. Roughly 30 minutes later, the provincial agency added a reminder, advising drivers to "expect heavy delays."
Around the same time, West Shore RCMP acknowledged the slide on its Twitter account, confirming no one was injured and describing the road as "completely shut down."
Police also offered an alternate route for drivers looking to get around the slide.
A number of drivers posted photos of the slide on social media, as did Emcon Services, a maintenance contractor that works with the province. Shortly after noon, the company advised that northbound traffic was being allowed to pass through, in between periodic closures.
The rockslide primarily affected the northbound lane of traffic. Southbound lanes were slowed, but traffic was still getting through.