

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





VANCOUVER - Highway crews on Vancouver Island are working to reopen Highway 1 near Goldstream Provincial Park after a rockslide Sunday morning.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m., DriveBC tweeted that the right lane of the highway was blocked northbound at Westshore Parkway. Roughly 30 minutes later, the provincial agency added a reminder, advising drivers to "expect heavy delays."

REMINDER - #BCHwy1 NORTHBOUND - Rocks on road at the Wetshore Parkway in #Langford has the right lane blocked. Expect heavy delays and congestion while crews work hard to clear the road and ensure it's safe for motorists. Details: https://t.co/feeQ62qdfo — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 17, 2019

Around the same time, West Shore RCMP acknowledged the slide on its Twitter account, confirming no one was injured and describing the road as "completely shut down."

Police also offered an alternate route for drivers looking to get around the slide.

TCH Northbound is completely shut down just before Goldstream Park as there has been a rock slide. Thankfully no one was injured. If you are headed Northbound on the TCH getting onto the Malahat you will have to re-route through Millstream Rd. Southbound lanes are open. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) November 17, 2019

A number of drivers posted photos of the slide on social media, as did Emcon Services, a maintenance contractor that works with the province. Shortly after noon, the company advised that northbound traffic was being allowed to pass through, in between periodic closures.

Clearing of rocks and debris is in progress on #BCHwy1. Northbound traffic being directed through with closures up to 20 mins to allow for crew and equipment to work. #BCStorm #malahat #VancouverIsland #VanIsle pic.twitter.com/JUQTM7CCJt — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 17, 2019

The rockslide primarily affected the northbound lane of traffic. Southbound lanes were slowed, but traffic was still getting through.