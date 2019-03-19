Cyclist struck by vehicle in Victoria
A Victoria cyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Quadra Street and Topaz Avenue.
Victoria police are still investigating after the cyclist was struck by a Jeep heading northbound on Quadra and making a left turn onto Topaz.
The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Traffic in the area was stopped for approximately 20 minutes.
No charges have been laid.