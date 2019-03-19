

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria cyclist was taken to hospital with head injuries Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Quadra Street and Topaz Avenue.

Victoria police are still investigating after the cyclist was struck by a Jeep heading northbound on Quadra and making a left turn onto Topaz.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Traffic in the area was stopped for approximately 20 minutes.

No charges have been laid.