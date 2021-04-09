VICTORIA -- First responders rushed to the Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich Friday afternoon for reports of "an emergency inside the shopping complex," according to Saanich police.

The Saanich Fire Department says that a vehicle crashed into the lower level of the Walmart store at the shopping centre.

"Crews have rescued Walmart employees that were trapped in the commercial coolers," said the fire department in a tweet Friday.

Firefighters said in a follow-up tweet that the driver of the vehicle had sustained "minor injuries" and was being treated by paramedics at the scene

Saanich Fire Chief Dan Wood said in a social media post that crews are working on stabilizing the building as people are evacuated from inside.

Saanich police ask that drivers avoid the area.

A live webcam at the shopping centre shows a crowd gathered around the Walmart location.

Crews have rescued Walmart employees that were trapped in the commercial coolers.

Crews are working to stabilize the vehicle and suspended ceiling.

Building inspector and Engineers enroute to assess. pic.twitter.com/Ro6JjNGrjF — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) April 10, 2021

There may be traffic disruptions around Uptown Centre as @SaanichFire and @BC_EHS respond to an emergency inside the shopping complex. Please avoid Uptown Boulevard if possible and be prepared for disruptions on Blanshard, Douglas, Saanich, and Ravine roads. — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) April 9, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.