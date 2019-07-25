

CTV Vancouver Island





A massive pipe nearly two kilometres in length was floated into the waters off MacAulay Point on Thursday.

The 1.8-kilometre-long, 7.5-metre wide outflow pipe is another component of a new wastewater treatment plant for the Capital Region.

Eleven-thousand kilogram weights were placed every four metres along the pipe to help it sink to the ocean floor.

The pipe was assembled in Nanoose Bay with parts from South Carolina. It took crews three days to float it down to Victoria.

Once connected to the new McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant, the pipe will carry treated wastewater into the Strait of Juan De Fuca.

A tunnel has already been bored under the Inner Harbour to carry raw sewage into the plant for treatment.

Previously, the region pumped untreated wastewater into the strait, prompting harsh words from environmentalists and neighbouring Washington State.

Ottawa handed the CRD an ultimatum in 2015 to build the treatment plant by 2020 – or forego funding from the provincial and federal governments.

The project, slated for completion in 2020, is the mostly costly undertaking in the Capital Region's history at $775 million.

The budget was recently bumped up by $10 million due to increased construction costs.