BC Wildfire Service crews are battling two new wildfires that sparked on Vancouver Island over the long weekend.

One wildfire that was discovered near Nanaimo Lakes on Canada Day has grown to 10 hectares in size, according to the Coastal Fire Centre.

The fire sparked on privately managed forest land in felled and bucked timber, the fire centre said.

Approximately 25 firefighters have been deployed as well as two water tankers and one piece of heavy equipment. Industry resources were also assisting in battling the blaze.

The fire centre said full containment of the blaze was expected to be achieved by late Tuesday.

Meanwhile near Sooke, a four-hectare wildfire is burning at Tugwell Creek.

The fire was discovered on Monday and is burning in slash, the fire centre said.

As of Tuesday there were 20 firefighters on scene, two water tankers and three pieces of heavy equipment involved. A logging company was also assisting crews, as that fire was also on privately managed forest land.

The causes of both wildfires are under investigation.