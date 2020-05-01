VICTORIA -- Fire crews were called to a heritage home in Vic West Friday afternoon for the second time in a week.

Crews on scene at 223 Robert St. said the smoke visible at the home Friday was a "hot spot" related to the fire that gutted the national historic site Tuesday night.

Minor flames and smoke could be seen when firefighters arrived, but were under control by 2:30 p.m.

The building first went up in flames around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. That blaze destroyed much of the home and has been called "a significant loss."

“It’s a shame, absolutely," said Victoria Fire Department deputy chief Dan Atkinson after the first fire. "I’ve had an opportunity to look in some of the windows, and obviously a lot of the architectural features and the finishing in there is stunning."

According to the Victoria Heritage Foundation, the home was completed in 1904 and was designated a national historic site in 1991 as an example of the transition between Victorian and Edwardian versions of the Queen Anne architectural style.

The cause of the initial blaze was still under investigation Wednesday. There was no immediate word Friday as to whether a cause had been determined.

This is a developing story and will be updated.