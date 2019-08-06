

A reported rollover crash on the West Shore has knocked out power to hundreds of homes.

Nearly 790 BC Hydro customers were experiencing outages Tuesday evening due to the motor vehicle incident.

The outages were mostly confined to the Braemar Heights and Glen Lake Area.

Reports surfaced online that a vehicle rolled over at Jacklin and Sooke roads.

Some people took to Twitter to report that Jacklin Road was closed between Sooke and Kelly roads as a result.

BC Hydro reported that a crew was en route to repair the damage.

CTV News has reached out to West Shore RCMP for more information.