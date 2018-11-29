Crash in View Royal parking lot sends one to hospital
Police say an elderly man was driving his vehicle in the View Royal lot when he rear-ended a parked car, pulled ahead and hit a moving vehicle. Nov. 28, 2018 (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 1:37PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 2:36PM PST
One person was sent to hospital and another was taken into police custody after a three-vehicle crash in a Thrifty’s parking lot Wednesday evening.
Police say an elderly man was driving his vehicle in the View Royal lot when he rear-ended a parked car, pulled ahead and hit a moving vehicle.
“The parked car moved almost one whole car length, if not a little bit more and the second vehicle … was driving by and had gotten partially I guess you could say T-boned to a certain degree,” said Const. Rod Fraser with West Shore RCMP.
The elderly man was taken into custody.
The woman who was in the T-boned vehicle was taken into hospital with minor injuries.
Police have not said if charges are pending. The crash is under investigation.