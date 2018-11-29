

CTV Vancouver Island





One person was sent to hospital and another was taken into police custody after a three-vehicle crash in a Thrifty’s parking lot Wednesday evening.

Police say an elderly man was driving his vehicle in the View Royal lot when he rear-ended a parked car, pulled ahead and hit a moving vehicle.

“The parked car moved almost one whole car length, if not a little bit more and the second vehicle … was driving by and had gotten partially I guess you could say T-boned to a certain degree,” said Const. Rod Fraser with West Shore RCMP.

The elderly man was taken into custody.

The woman who was in the T-boned vehicle was taken into hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not said if charges are pending. The crash is under investigation.