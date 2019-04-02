

CTV Vancouver Island





A significant car crash inside the Bastion Street Parkade closed the facility Tuesday.

Victoria police told CTV News that an elderly man was pulling into the parkade off Yates Street when he had a medical issue.

His silver sedan quickly gained speed in the entrance of the parkade.

The vehicle turned hard to the left before slamming into three cement parking posts, a vehicle and another post before hitting a parked motorcycle.

Police on scene say a pedestrian suffered injuries when their foot was run over by the car.

The pedestrian and driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

City of Victoria staff initially said the parkade would be closed for the remainder of the day. However, the parking garage was re-opened by 1:15 p.m.

Due to a motor vehicle incident, Bastion Square Parkade is closed for the day. Customers are able to exit the parkade. #yyj #yyjtraffic — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) April 2, 2019

A tow truck was called to free the sedan after it became wedged on top of a parkade exit railing.