VICTORIA -- A 39-year-old Canadian man is facing extradition to the United States to face a raft of charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Justin Lanoue is awaiting a B.C. Supreme Court judge's decision in Victoria after arguments in the extradition case concluded Thursday.

If the extradition is granted, Lanoue faces 19 charges, including rape and forced sodomy, in St. George, Utah.

Lanoue was charged in June 2015 and a statewide warrant was issued for his arrest in Utah.

He was located in Canada "within the last 30 days," according to the Washington County district attorney's office in St. George.

The assaults involve one victim and are alleged to have taken place before November 2014.

St. George is a city of approximately 87,000 people in the southwestern corner of the state.