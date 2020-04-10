VANCOUVER -- Residents of the Cowichan Valley Regional District are being asked to hold off on dumping yard waste and doing spring cleaning as the district's recycling centres deal with extended wait times caused by COVID-19.

In a news release, the CVRD said its recycling centres have been "overwhelmed" with high traffic volumes, which are exacerbated by physical distancing requirements put in place to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The CVRD continues to assess and respond to availability of staff, as well as closures and slowdowns of external processing facilities such as garbage disposal in the United States, composting and recycling depots, and the availability of hauling contractors," the district said in its release. "At this time, it is anticipated that CVRD recycling centres will need to continue operating on winter hours until June 1."

Access to CVRD recycling centres is limited to 10 vehicles at a time, in order to ensure physical distancing requirements can be met. Centres are also not accepting cash and have closed their free stores until further notice.

“Once again, we are urging residents to hold-off on dumping yard waste and spring cleaning items this weekend if at all possible,” said CVRD chair Aaron Stone in the release. “Those that must should expect long waits to access our sites, and we ask for your patience as we continue to provide this essential service during this ongoing public health emergency.”

The Meade Creek and Peerless recycling centres are currently open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The Bings Creek Recycling Centre is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.