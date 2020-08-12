VICTORIA -- Cowichan Bay is trying to come to terms with the loss of two men after the sinking of the Arctic Fox II fishing boat Tuesday.

CTV News has confirmed that one of those men was Tom Lindberg, a well-known fisherman in the seaside community.

On Wednesday, the flag above the office of the Cowichan Bay Fisherman’s Wharf was lowered to half-staff.

“It’s tough for sure,” said Mark Mercer, harbour manager of the Cowichan Bay Fisherman’s Wharf.

After Tuesday’s news of the sinking of the Arctic Fox II and the loss of two lives, the tight-knit community is grieving.

“You can’t speculate about what would have happened out there,” said Mercer. “I’ve been out there, offshore for years myself and there are some days you’re not really sure how it’s all going to pan out.”

In the commercial fishing community, many have lost friends to the seas before. Many knew Lindberg, the skipper of the fishing vessel.

Ben Irwin is someone who has dealt with this type of loss before.

“It always shakes you up because that’s the fourth guy who I’ve known that has been grabbed by the ocean like that in a sinking,” said Irwin.

Karen Mosier uses the Arctic Fox II's slip to moor her 12-metre boat when the fishing vessel is out at sea. She also knew Lindberg and is reeling from the loss.

“It’s devastating to all the families concerned and, of course, the whole community,” said Mosier.