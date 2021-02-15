VICTORIA -- Health authorities have declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two care homes in Nanaimo.

The Eden Gardens and Wexford Creek long-term care homes each have one staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Island Health.

Authorities say no residents are experiencing symptoms at this time. Both staff members are self-isolating at home.

The outbreak at Wexford Creek is limited to one floor of the facility, Island Health said. All admissions, transfers and visits to the centre have stopped.

The Eden Gardens outbreak is limited to staff and elders who "participated in activities on specific days," Island Health said. All admissions, transfers and visits to the centre have stopped.

Testing and enhanced control measures are in place at both sites. Contact tracing is underway.

"During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at both sites to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members," the health authority said in a statement. "Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and independent living facilities."