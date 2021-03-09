Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vancouver Island care home
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 4:17PM PST Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 4:23PM PST
One staff member tested positive for the coronavirus at Glacier View Lodge in Courtenay. (Google Maps)
Share:
VICTORIA -- Health officials on Vancouver Island say a COVID-19 outbreak at a Courtenay long-term care home is now over.
Officials with Island Health said Tuesday the outbreak at Glacier View Lodge involved a single staff member since it was declared on Feb 28.
No residents or other staff members were found to have contracted the virus during follow-up testing.
Admissions and transfers to the care home were restricted during the outbreak. Those restrictions will be lifted and social visits will resume on March 10.
There are currently no other COVID-19 outbreaks at Vancouver Island care homes.