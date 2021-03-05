VICTORIA -- Health officials will reveal the latest cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island in their final update of the week Friday.

The announcement is expected in a written statement after 3 p.m.

It follows Thursday’s discovery of 35 new COVID-19 cases and one more death in the island region, bringing Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 death toll to 27.

Health officials have identified 2,489 cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region since the pandemic began.

There are currently 313 active cases in the island region, including 17 people in hospital and one in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 272 active cases Thursday, including 154 in the Central Island, 68 in the North Island and 50 in the South Island.

Health officials on Thursday confirmed 46 new cases of variants of concern in B.C., for a total of 246 variant cases in the province. Six of those variant cases have been identified in the Island Health region.

Public health officers have administered 298,851 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., including 86,746 secondary doses.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said 212,105 British Columbians have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or approximately 4.9 per cent of the eligible population.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. would be receiving its first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine sometime next week.

“This vaccine will be made available to first responders and other essential workers, and the delivery of these vaccines will run in parallel but separately from our age-based community-wide immunization program,” Henry said.

B.C.’s top doctor said that essential group is a “very broad” sector of British Columbians, including those who cannot work from home.

On Friday, the federal government authorized a fourth COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians.

Health Canada has secured access to up to 38 million doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with a deal in place for at least 10 million doses and the option to purchase 28 million more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.