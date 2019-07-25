

Alanna Kelly , CTV Vancouver Island





The father of one of the teenagers at the centre of a nationwide manhunt was charged with harassing his estranged wife, according to court documents.

Alan Schmegelsky said on Wednesday that his 18-year-old son Bryer Schmegelsky struggled through their split in 2005.

A judge sentenced Alan to have no contact or communication with his ex-wife and her boyfriend. In 2010, he was given a probation order after he was found guilty of breaching his court order.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Vancouver Island state that Alan was not to contact or communicate directly or indirectly with his former wife Deborah Sweeney and her boyfriend Jeff McKillop.

A judge also ordered Alan to participate in any “assessment, counseling or programs as directed by the probation officer, which may include forensic assessment,” states the court documents.

Alan said his son’s main influence during the split was video games and YouTube.

“He hasn’t been nurtured. He doesn’t have a driver’s license. He never learned to ride a bike. He craved love and affection,” said Alan. “His influences haven’t been good.”

He added that two years ago he bought his son an airsoft gun for Christmas, but that he does not own any real guns.

Bryer and his childhood friend Kam McLeod, 19, are now fugitives after allegedly shooting two people to death and allegedly killing another man in B.C. last week.

The teens have been on the run from police since they were named suspects in connection to the deaths of 23-year-old Lucas Fowler and 24-year-old Chynna Deese. The couple was found shot to death on the side of the Alaska Highway on July 15.

On Wednesday, the two were officially charged with the second-degree murder of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck. His body was found about two kilometres from a vehicle fire in Dease Lake four days after Fowler and Deese were found dead,

Originally, police thought Schmegelsky and McLeod were missing but then named them the prime suspects in the three homicides and formally charged them.

They have since travelled from B.C. to a remote town in northern Manitoba, according to police. Officers have descended on the small town of Gillam and believe the duo remains in the area after another burned-out vehicle was found on Monday.

“He wants this hurt to end. They’re going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this. That’s what they’re going to do,” said Alan.

Police have set up a check stop at an intersection which is on the only road leading into and out of Gillam.

Both teens are described as 6'4" and about 170 pounds. Anyone who sees them should not approach them as they are considered dangerous and should call 911 immediately.

None of the charges against Schmegelsky and McLeod have been proven in court.

With files from The Canadian Press