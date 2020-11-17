PORT ALBERNI -- Two people have been sent to hospital after a massive tree came crashing through a Port Alberni couple’s bedroom as they were still in their bed during a powerful windstorm.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park located on Elkford Road, just off of the Alberni Highway (Hwy 4).

The Cherry Creek Fire Department along with the Port Alberni Fire Department responded to the call.

When they arrived on scene, BC Ambulance services were already inside the home providing medical attention to the man and woman.

"The ground is very saturated and (the tree) came right through the back bedroom and hit the two people that were in their bed," said Cherry Creek Fire Chief, Lucas Banton.

The Cherry Creek Fire Department assisted paramedics with securing the patients and lifted them out of the home to the waiting ambulances.

"Anytime you have a tree come through your house it’s very serious," said Banton. "You have shrapnel and debris from the house itself as well as the tree."

According to BC Emergency Health (BCEH) services, several paramedic crews were dispatched to the call, including an air ambulance.

BCEH says that both individuals were suffering from significant injuries. One person was taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition. The other person was found in critical condition and was flown by air ambulance to a hospital with a higher level of care.

The mobile home sits on a creek embankment and the massive tree fell from the other side of the creek, landing on the home.