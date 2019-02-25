Council seeks to hire 34 new employees in City of Victoria budget
Victoria City Hall is seen in this undated Google Maps photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 8:48AM PST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 11:24AM PST
Victoria councillors are poised to approve a budget that includes hiring at least 34 new full-time city employees.
At the same time, council is pressuring Victoria Police Chief Del Manak to make budget cuts that he says will mean losing officers.
The city's proposed financial plan includes new employees in areas such as housing, bike-lane development, traffic calming, real estate, urban forest management, human resources, climate mitigation, parks, and citizen engagement.
City staff have yet to provide a cost breakdown for the additional workers, but have ballparked it at about $35-million.